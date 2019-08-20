DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES

Businesswoman Joyce Akinyi freed on Sh2 million bond

Akinyi, co-accused also ordered to report to police station every week, not travel without informing court

• Congolese co-accused denied bond on grounds she has no contacts in Nairobi. 

• The three have been accused with trafficking heroin of Sh5.6m value.

by CAROLYNE KUBWA Court Reporter
20 August 2019 - 00:00
Businesswoman Joyce Akinyi, who is facing charges of trafficking narcotics and being in possession of a forged passport, has been granted Sh2 million bond.

Through lawyer John Ogada, Akinyi together with co-accused Peris Omondi and a Congolese national Pauline Kalala had made an application to be released on bail.

Senior resident magistrate Christine Njagi on Monday ordered the release of Akinyi and Omondi on Sh2 million bond each with two sureties of the same amount.

She further ordered the two to report to the police station once every week and not travel without informing the court.

The magistrate, however, denied bail to Kalala and ruled that there were compelling circumstances in her case.

Kalala has no known contacts in Nairobi and investigations are also still going on.

Ogada asked that the defence be supplied with all the witness statements, documentary exhibits and inventories of the property taken from the accused persons.

He also asked for the release of Akinyi’s car and other property seized during their arrest. 

They were ordered to file a formal application for the release of the property to enable the prosecution to respond.  The case was fixed for a pre-trial conference on August 27.

The charges against Akinyi, Omondi and Kalala are that on July 13 at Deep West Resort within Nairobi, they trafficked heroin worth Sh5,588,580 contrary to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act, 1994.

Akinyi and Omondi are further charged with possessing forged Democratic Republic of Congo passports contrary to the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act of 2011. They have all denied the charges.

