ANC wants Uhuru and Raila to back Mudavadi in 2022

Amani National Congress chief Musalia Mudavadi is the 2022 compromise candidate and President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga should back him, an MP has said.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula who is also the ANC deputy party leader said that Raila should back Mudavadi since he had supported him twice -in 2007 and 2017.

The second term legislator said he has held several meetings with ODM leader Raila to persuade him and Uhuru to endorse the former deputy Prime Minister.

“Mudavadi cannot win alone and therefore Raila should this time round sacrifice his ambitions for him,” Savula told the Star.

He said the ANC party had settled on Mudaviadi as their flag bearer.

“Considering that Raila also comes from the Western region, he should endorse Mudavadi, then President Uhuru will nominate a running mate,” he said.

Savula who is reportedly eyeing the Kakamega governorship said if Raila will not shelve his presidential ambitions in favour of Mudavadi, then they will have to “sit and re-strategise”.

“We only have three serious presidential candidates: Raila, Mudavadi and Ruto. Ruto will be on the ballot and it is prudent that Raila supports a different candidate,” he said.

Meanwhile, a section of Jubilee MPs has welcomed Raila’s candidature for 2022 saying their candidate-Deputy President William Ruto- is more than ready to face off with him.

“It has been clear for us in Jubilee that Raila will be in the race in 2022. As he prepares, he better be aware that we are ready for him,” Belgut MP Nelson Koech said.

Baringo North MP William Cheptumo said Raila has a long history of refusing to accept election results but should be ready to concede defeat in 2022.

“Raila has the democratic right to run and be President of Kenya. But he should know that there will be no handshake just for him to join the next government,” he said.

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara and Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru called on Raila to be honest in his undertakings saying Jubilee is ready for him.

“We cannot always use conmanship, ethnicity and hatred to acquire power. Kenya is past that,” Kihara said.

Waruguru said Odinga’s agenda has been to earn political mileage and destroy Jubilee.

“That is why we must put our house in order, and send him to political oblivion in the coming elections,” she said.

