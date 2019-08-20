All you need to know about Saturday's Census

In this year's census for the first time, all the data required will be captured electronically through a tablet computer.

About 170,000 enumerators and supervisors have been recruited to work in this year’s Housing and Population Census.

Enumerators will ask questions in a roughly 30 minutes interview depending on the household size.

The questions will then be loaded on to the gadget and the whole enumeration process will, therefore, be paperless.

This guarantees that the data will be captured faster than has been the case during previous censuses. It also ensures that the data will be more secure and collected faster.

Kenyans will be asked questions regarding their age, sex, ethnicity, nationality, religion, marital status and county of birth.

Speaking last month at a media briefing, KNBS director-general Zachary Mwangi said they are working round the clock to ensure preparations for the census are completed within the agreed timelines and meet the internationally recognised thresholds.

Below are excerpts to shed light on what Kenyans need to know about Census

What are the uses of census data?

The Census provides comprehensive and disaggregated information. The data when analysed gives an accurate picture of how many people are living in the country, the distribution across every administrative level and their living conditions, as well as access to basic services. Other uses include resource allocation, delineation of boundaries, research and creation of household-based frames for future surveys.

Who will be enumerated?

All persons within the borders of Kenya during the reference night including outdoor sleepers, persons on transit, individuals in hotels and lodges, and institutions such as hospitals and prisons.

Kenyans in the diaspora will not be enumerated. However, people will be asked some questions about members who have migrated to other countries since2004.

All previous censuses conducted in Kenya have collected data on ethnicity, reflecting a long-standing and continuing widespread demand for information about ethnocultural characteristics of the Kenyan population.

Those who do not wish to state their ethnicity have an option of stating that their ethnicity is Kenyan.