CRUCIAL TALKS

ACK conference to discuss BBI, corruption and Mau evictions

Clerics say the Church supports the protection and conservation of water towers in the country.

In Summary

• The three-day national conference at Kabarak University commences today (Tuesday) and will bring leaders from the ACK's 41 dioceses. 

• Butere Diocese Bishop Tim Wambunya told the press the conference has attracted over 2,000 participants including bishops and clergies from across the country.

by RITA DAMARY Senior Correspondent, Nakuru
News
20 August 2019 - 00:00
ACK Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit
ACK Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit
Image: FILE

The Anglican Church of Kenya leaders are meeting in Nakuru to discuss issues affecting the country including corruption and the imminent Mau evictions.

The three-day national conference at Kabarak University commences today (Tuesday) and will bring leaders from the ACK's 41 dioceses. 

Butere Diocese Bishop Tim Wambunya told the press the conference has attracted over 2,000 participants including bishops and clergies from across the country.

 

“We will discuss issues coming out of the Punguza Mizigo and the Building the Bridges initiatives. We will also talk about corruption and its impacts on Kenyans,” Wambunya said.

Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo initiative aims at reducing the number of elected officials to cut the country’s wage bill.

Aukot has said that a section of politicians is undermining devolution by opposing increased resources to the wards and using Kenyans for their selfish gains by urging them to reject the Bill.

On the other side, the BBI team is mandated to come up with a policy, administrative reform proposals, and implementation modalities for each identified challenge area. 

The Bishop also said that on Mau eviction issue, the Church supports the protection and conservation of water towers in the country.

He however said that the eviction has to be done in a humane manner.

“Whether those in the forest are residing there illegally or accidentally, the exercise should not be politicised but the families be compensated and the issue addressed in a humane manner,” Wambunya said. 

 

Wambunya urged the wrangling Nairobi’s SDA church leaders to solve the issues amicably.

“There is a disagreement in the other churches’ leadership. We hope that they will reach a solution soon,” he said.

The three-day conference ends on Thursday.

(edited by O. Owino)

ACK pastor on 'fast and prayer' retreat goes missing

Catherine said her husband left home for the retreat centre
Counties
4 months ago

ACK official charged with sacco fraud

Accused and others issued cheques worth millions of shillings for services not rendered
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by RITA DAMARY Senior Correspondent, Nakuru
News
20 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Kenya lures investors with world-class services at EPZs
    16h ago Big Read

  3. Paris waiter 'shot dead over slow service'
    1d ago World

Latest Videos