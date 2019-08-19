[VIDEO] Fire razes Githurai 45 Market

A fire on Monday morning broke out at Githurai 45 Market near Riflo Industries in Nairobi.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, response teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Close to Sh100 million worth of property was lost in the fire that broke out at around 4 am.

Most of the traders said they had taken loans to establish and are now stranded on how they would pay back the money.

Despite firefighters from Nairobi County managing to eventually put off the fire smoke could still be seen coming from the timber yard more than five hours later.