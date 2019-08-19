DAWN INFERNO

[VIDEO] Fire razes Githurai 45 Market

• Most of the traders said they had taken loans to establish and are now stranded on how they would pay back the money.

• Despite firefighters from Nairobi County managing to eventually put off the fire smoke could still be seen coming from the timber yard more than five hours later.

by SHEILA NJAMBI AND MAUREEN KINYANJUI
19 August 2019 - 07:32
A section of the market on fire in Githurai 44 on August 19, 2019.
Image: FAITH MUTEGI

A fire on Monday morning broke out at Githurai 45 Market near Riflo Industries in Nairobi.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, response teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Close to Sh100 million worth of property was lost in the fire that broke out at around 4 am.

 

Most of the traders said they had taken loans to establish and are now stranded on how they would pay back the money.

Despite firefighters from Nairobi County managing to eventually put off the fire smoke could still be seen coming from the timber yard more than five hours later.

Benson Maina, at the site where his business once stood. The only thing he salvaged from the fire was a Panga.
Image: FAITH MUTEGI

The traders applauded the efforts from the firefighters who managed to control the fire from spreading to other stalls.

This is the third time the market has been razed.

The traders have not yet been told the cause of the fire.

Close to until midday the traders we're trying to gather the remains of the burnt property which can be re-used again.

Kenya Power officials were also on the site as the fire had spread burning three electric posts.

The market’s chairman David Kung’u said the traders have been living in unity and there are no cases of land disputes.

Githurai MCA Naftali Mathenge has called on both the county and national governments to address the issue of market fires as it was bringing misery to the traders.

