Uncleared KDF and ICT ministry goods to be auctioned

Uncleared goods belonging to among others the KDF, the ICT Ministry and Kenya Power will be auctioned next month.

The goods are in more than 750 containers, which the Kenya Revenue Authority has invited the public to view at Mombasa Port and at the Inland Container Depot, Embakasi.

Some 254 containers are set for disposal if not collected by September 17 at the ICD while 479 are at the KRA's Kilindini Harbour warehouse.

One lot of 175 containers of varied sizes is listed for sale if not cleared by September 24 while another of 304 containers is due for auction by October 8.

A Kenya Defence Forces container has raincoats and webbing equipment.

The law requires that any goods deposited in a Customs warehouse are removed within 30 days, failure to which they will be deemed abandoned.

Section 42 of the EAC Customs Management Act, 2004, gives the KRA commissioner the power to put such uncleared cargo on sale by public auction.

The UNHCR, Education ministry, NIC Bank, Ketraco, Sony Sugar, East African Packaging Industries (EAPL), and car importers are among notable entities whose cargo is due for sale.

“Unless the under-mentioned goods are entered and removed from the Customs Warehouse within thirty days, they will be sold by public auction on September 17,” Rosemary Mureithi, Embakasi ICD chief manager, said in the August 16 notice.

“Interested buyers may view the goods at KENCOTT, AUT, MCT, CB2, BFT, FOC and CCF on October 3 and 4, 2019 during office hours,” Abdul Malik Hussein, chief manager Port Operations, said in connection with the first lot of the non-cleared containers in Mombasa.

Those set for sale by September 24 can be viewed at MIT, POR, BFT, GLP, MCF, RLC, MILD, FOC, and MICT on September 19 and 20, 2019, during office hours.

Heritage Group of Companies has a 20-ft container with items declared as Gari Food which is set for sale if not cleared with KRA.