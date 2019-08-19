Team Embrace wants half of public jobs for women

A group of women leaders under the ‘Embrace Kenya’ movement have demanded that women receive half of government jobs.

The women leaders said they play an integral part in the development of the country and should be given their rightful place in leadership.

The leaders spoke over the weekend at a rally in Bukhungu stadium hosted by Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda

“Women make 52 per cent of this country. We demand that if a president is a man his deputy must be a woman. If a governor is a man his deputy must be a woman,” Homabay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga said.

The lawmaker said the plan should be replicated in all state offices and scaled to the grassroots leadership positions.

Wanga said that the proposal should be captured in any amendments to the Constitution.

She castigated the Ekuru Aukot-led Punguza Mizigo Bill saying women are not a burden to the taxpayer.

“Corruption is the main burden that we want the President to deal with in totality. Reducing constituencies will not help this country,” she said.

Wanga urged the county assemblies to throw out the Punguza Mizigo Bill.

Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Pasaris criticised leaders opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative saying they were enemies of the nation.

“Anyone that doesn’t want to embrace the handshake is an enemy of unity and progress for this country,” Pasaris said.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko said the time was ripe for a new Constitution and that the Punguza Mizigo Bill is intended to trample on the gains the country had made.

“The amendments we want are those that ensure that every Kenyan will access the fruits of this country,” Mboko said.

She said there is a need to have a government that accommodates all the communities in leadership.

Mboko called for a parliamentary system of governance where ministers are appointed from among the members of Parliament.

Other women leaders who attended the rally include woman reps Irene Kasalu (Kitui), Florence Mutua (Busia) Fatuma Gedi (Wajir), Gertrude Mbeyu (Kilifi), Pamela Adhiambo (Migori), Gladwell Cheruiyot (Baringo).

Others were nominated senators Emma Mbura and Naomi Shiyonga, Nairobi speaker Beatrice Elachi and EALA MP Fatuma Ibrahim, among others.

(edited by O. Owino)