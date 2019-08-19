State completes Sh2.4bn Siaya water projects

The government has completed water supply and sanitation projects worth Sh2.42 billion in Siaya, Water PS Joseph Irungu has said.

He said said the projects are aimed at improving access to clean water and hygiene in the county.

Among the projects include Siaya- Bondo water supply and sanitation built at Sh2.4billion. Irungu said the 201, 258 people will get clean water while 51, 060 will benefit from sanitation.

Kamrembo-Udira community water project which benefits 4,000 people cost Sh7 million while Naya borehole water project with 3,000 beneficiaries was built to the tune of Sh5 million.

Other completed projects are Tingare borehole water and Sigalame borehole water that cost Sh5.5million and Sh5.2million respectively. The two projects will benefit 5,250 residents.

“We are also implementing other water and sanitation projects worth Sh1.29billion,” Irungu said. He spoke on Friday at Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency in Kisumu before heading to Siaya to tour the projects.

The ongoing projects include Sh 1.1billion Ugunja-Ukwala-Sega water supply and sanitation targeted to benefit 77,811 people and Sh200million Siaya- Bondo Last Mile Connectivity project with 100,000 beneficiaries upon completion.

Other projects are Sh7 million Palpal community water, Sh 8million Mulambo community water, and Sh5.6 million Uluthe water. Palpal will benefit 4,000 people while Mulambo and Uluthe expected to benefit 4,500 and 3,000 respectively.

The PS said Raduodi primary school borehole which will cost Sh5.5million will have 2,500 beneficiaries with Sh5million Lifunga borehole to benefit 2,700 locals while Sh5.1million Kitambo borehole to benefit 2,850.

The government, Irungu said, also planned water supply to Sinapanga, Mbeka and Achage schools. The three projects will cost Sh19.7million and will benefit 5,300 people.

He expressed the ongoing works of Sh3.8billion Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project which cut across Siaya and Busia counties. It covers Alego Usonga, Ugunja and Budalangi constituencies.

It will see a net irrigation area of 4,007 Ha comprising of 14 blocks to benefit 2,100 households in Siaya.