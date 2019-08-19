CRACKDOWN ON IVORY TRADE

Spanish national arrested with Ivory bangle at JKIA

She was traveling from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam.

In Summary

• Kenya Wildlife Service officials say she will be arraigned at the JKIA Law Court at the Cargo Section near KAA head office.

• Earlier this month, the government launched the Stop Ivory trade campaign by CITES dubbed 'Elephants and their ivory should never be Ripped Apart. 

by ABDI RIZACK Radar Journalist
News
19 August 2019 - 10:02
Pich-Aguilera Maria displaying ivory bangle when she was arrested at the JKIA.
Pich-Aguilera Maria displaying ivory bangle when she was arrested at the JKIA.
Image: /KWS

A Spanish national has been arrested at JKIA with an ivory bangle weighing 0.025g.

Pich-Aguilera Maria, 50, was travelling from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam by Precision Air.

Kenya Wildlife Service officials say she will be arraigned at the JKIA Law Court at the Cargo Section near KAA head office.

Earlier this month, the government launched the Stop Ivory trade campaign by CITES dubbed 'Elephants and their ivory should never be Ripped Apart. 

The campaign aims at curbing the illegal trade in Jumbo tusks that have seen an increase in the global market.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said Kenya is obligated to work with other parties in the fight against illegal wildlife trade.

More to follow...

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ABDI RIZACK Radar Journalist
News
19 August 2019 - 10:02

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Kenya lures investors with world-class services at EPZs
    4h ago Big Read

  3. Paris waiter 'shot dead over slow service'
    1d ago World

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    3d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Why you should limit cups of tea, coffee you take
    3d ago Big Read

Latest Videos