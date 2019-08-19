Spanish national arrested with Ivory bangle at JKIA

• Kenya Wildlife Service officials say she will be arraigned at the JKIA Law Court at the Cargo Section near KAA head office.
• Earlier this month, the government launched the Stop Ivory trade campaign by CITES dubbed 'Elephants and their ivory should never be Ripped Apart.
A Spanish national has been arrested at JKIA with an ivory bangle weighing 0.025g.
Pich-Aguilera Maria, 50, was travelling from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam by Precision Air.
Spanish national Pich-Aguilera Maria, 50,has been arrested at JKIA with an ivory bangle weighing 0.025g. She was traveling from Nairobi to Dar e Salaam by Precision Air. She will shortly be arraigned at the JKIA Law Court (Cargo Section near KAA head office). #StopIvoryTrade
The campaign aims at curbing the illegal trade in Jumbo tusks that have seen an increase in the global market.
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said Kenya is obligated to work with other parties in the fight against illegal wildlife trade.
