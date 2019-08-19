Senators, MPs' mediation on counties' revenue to begin

Fireworks are expected when a joint team of the National Assembly and the Senate mediate over the contentious Division of Revenue Bill 2019.

Last week, both National Assembly and Senate submitted the names of their mediators to the Clerk of the National Assembly.

Both Houses have taken a hardline stand on how much cash the county governments should be given. While senators want the counties allocated Sh335 billion, the National Assembly has proposed Sh316.5 billion as share of revenue.

The 18-member mediation team has nine members from either House. The panel will seek to unlock the stalemate which has plunged the devolved units into a financial crisis. Some counties are unable to pay salaries for their employees.

Currently, workers in six counties Kisumu, Kitui, Samburu, Busia, Homa Bay and Laikipia are on strike over the delay of their July salaries.

Finance Committee chairman Mohamed Mahamud will led the Senate team. Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu), Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mithika Linturi (Meru), Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga), Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni), Ledama ole kina (Narok), Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira) and Rose Nyamunga (nominated) are members.

National Assembly Leader of Majority heads the MPs' team. Minority leader John Mbadi , Budget and Appropriation Committee chairman Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), Cecily Mbarire (nominated), Junet Mohamed (Suna East), Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri), David ole Sankok (nominated), Makali Mulu (Kitui Central) and Mishi Mboko (Likoni) are also on the panel.

Last week, Duale who is the Garissa Township MP accused the Senate of frustrating the mediation efforts. He said by Wednesday they had not formed their mediation team and were unwilling to engage.

“Senate had not submitted their negotiation team. We wanted to meet on Tuesday so that we agree on the matter and have a special sitting to pass the bill,” Duale said.

Mbadi said,“If we agree, there will be a special sitting if we would not have resumed from the recess."

Yesterday, Mbadi said there were high chances of the mediation team meeting tomorrow as they race against time to unlock the stalemate over counties' cash.

“We have not received official communication but it is likely that we will have our first meeting on Tuesday,” Mbadi told the Star on the phone.

Both Houses are currently in a month-long recess and will resume sittings on September 9.

The law requires that a mediation process is concluded within 30 days after the first sitting of the team.

Speaking at Parliament Buildings last week, Duale said the National Assembly will not move an inch from their Sh316.5 billion offer and it is upon senators to see sense and accept the amount to save the situation.

The Senate had approved Sh335 billion to be channeled to counties as was recommended by Commission on Revenue Allocation.

After the first mediation hit a snag, senators in defiance, published a parallel Division of Revenue Bill 2019 allocating Sh 335 billion to the devolved units. The National Assembly threw out the bill, stating that it was not legally before the House.

Last week, adamant senators passed the National Assembly’s Division of Revenue Bill but after amending the figure to Sh335 billion from the Sh 316.5 billion.

President Uhuru Keyatta has also dismissed the clamour for higher allocations by the senators and governor. He said the counties should either take or leave the Sh 316.5 billion being offered by the National Assembly.