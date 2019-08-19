Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura's wife charged for driving car without insurance, licence

• Mwaura went to Milimani law courts to bail out his wife.

by CAROLYNE KUBWA Court Reporter
19 August 2019 - 19:02
Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura and his wife Mumbi crown the 2016 Mr Person Living with Albinism Kenya Jairus Ong'etta.
Image: FILE

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura's wife, Nelius Mukami, was on Monday ordered to pay a fine of over Sh20,000 for driving a car without insurance and without a licence.

Mukami appeared before Milimani Traffic Court magistrate Electer Rianyi and pleaded guilty to offences.

She was charged when found driving a Toyota Prado at Globe Cinema, Nairobi, without insurance against third party risks.

She also faced another count of using a public road without carrying a driver's licence. 

Mukami while pleading guilty told the Court that she forgot her driving  licence at home. 

The magistrate ordered her to pay a fine of Sh 20,000 or serve a four-month jail term for the first count. 

On the second count, she was ordered to pay a Sh1,000 fine or serve a  one-month jail term.

Mwaura went to Milimani law courts to bail out his wife.

