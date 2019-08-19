Raila not vying for the presidency is terrifying - Salim Lone

Former spokesman and political advisor for ODM party leader Raila Odinga has waded into the 2022 presidential race saying he hopes that the AU envoy vies for the top seat.

Through his twitter account, Salim Lone says that he is praying devotedly that Raila will be among the presidential candidates in 2022.

"I pray, devoutly, that this is true! The alternative scenario we have staring at has been terrifying," Salim Lone said.

Lone was responding to the article on the Sunday Nation that had reported that Raila would vie for the presidency in 2022.