Raila not vying for the presidency is terrifying - Salim Lone

Former spokesman and political advisor for ODM party leader Raila Odinga has waded into the 2022 presidential race saying he hopes that the AU envoy vies for the top seat.
Through his twitter account, Salim Lone says that he is praying devotedly that Raila will be among the presidential candidates in 2022.
"I pray, devoutly, that this is true! The alternative scenario we have staring at has been terrifying," Salim Lone said.
Lone was responding to the article on the Sunday Nation that had reported that Raila would vie for the presidency in 2022.
"I pray, devoutly, that this is true! The alternative scenario we have staring at has been terrifying." via @dailynation— Salim Lone (@salimlone) August 18, 2019
The article further said that Raila cited that 2022 was the main reason he resolved to work closely with President Uhuru Kenyatta.
However, Raila and ODM dismissed the report on Sunday, referring it as 'reckless and irresponsible'.
Raila said the local daily twisted his calls for grassroots elections in the Orange party to link him to the 2022 presidential race.
“Odinga does not believe that three years into an election expected in 2022, the media should prioritise who is running, who is ahead, who is behind, who is going to win, what are the odds and who will lose,” Raila's statement said.
Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday said that he had no problem facing it up with Raila come 2022.
He, however, urged him to commit to Kenyans that he will accept the outcome in case he is defeated.
"I do not have a problem competing with Odinga in 2022. But he must first commit to Kenyans that in case of a defeat, he will gracefully accept the decision of Kenyans,” the Deputy President said.