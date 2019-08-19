Raila behind Bill to curtail church donations – DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of being behind a proposal to limit church donations.

Ruto said Raila was the mastermind behind the Bill sponsored by Minority leader John Mbadi which seeks to limit harambee donations at Sh100,000.

The Bill proposes amendments to the Public Officer Ethics Act to require those giving more than Sh100,000 to declare to the anti-graft agency the source of the funds.

The proposal is seen as targeting DP Ruto who has consistently made huge donations in churches.

“It is one’s right and freedom to worship and give as much they can. Why are they jealous when we donate to the Church?” Ruto said

The DP spoke at Riaki Primary School in Igembe South during area MP John Paul Mwirigi’s graduation ceremony.

Mwirigi, the youngest MP in the current Parliament, attained a degree in Education.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, MPs Gichunge Kabeabea (Tigania East) John Mutunga (Tigania West), Mwirigi, Rindikiri Mugambi (Buuri), Gishimu Githinji (Gichugu) Kathambi Chepkwony (Njoro) Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka) and Kathuri Murungi (South Imenti) promised to rally support for DP Ruto as President in 2022.

The regional leaders also took the opportunity to ask DP Ruto to consider one of their own to be his running mate in the 2022 elections

Kathuri told the DP to consider picking either Trade CS Peter Munya, Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Senator Linturi or himself as his deputy in 2022.

They also defended Ruto’s donations to harambees vowing to defeat the proposal by Mbadi when it is finally brought before the House.

The DP also attended another church harambee at Mikinduri EAPC Church in Tigania East where he donated Sh1 million for the church construction.

He said the Jubilee administration is on track in fulfilling promises in its manifesto.

He said the government will not be disrupted from carrying out its mandate to Kenyans due to rhetoric and unnecessary noise.

“Kenya can’t be changed through the noise and politics you hear. The mwananchi wants good roads, water in their households, education, and access to health care services and improved lives,” Ruto said in Meru.

He urged elected leaders to concentrate on delivering their campaign promises to the electorates.

“I took an oath of office as the Deputy President to help President Uhuru Kenyatta fulfil his development agenda to Kenyans. Let MPs, MCAs, governors, senators and opposition do their job,” Ruto said.

Kathambi said the Building Bridges initiative is a creation of Raila to ascend to Presidency through a short cut.

“There is no short cut to State House, whether you bring Beba Baba Ikulu (BBI) or Baba Referendum,” she said.

(edited by O. Owino)