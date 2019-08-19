Passaris reveals struggle with learning disability

• Reactions from KOT forced Passaris to set things clear, blaming it on dyslexia.
Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has opened up about her struggle with a learning disability after a Twitter gaffe.
While mourning the death of Kikuyu benga artiste De' Mathew , Passaris sent her condolences via Twitter with several grammatical errors.
"My condolences to the family of recording artist John Demathew and to his fans at large. He may Rest in Peace," she tweeted.
Some Kenyans on Twitter took the tweet negatively.
One Matelong said' 'May He' and not 'He May'.
TowerofBabell tweeted: "Ati May He. Like seriously? Anyway RIP Jonny,".
John Kimani Ngotho: "Your English is wanting. May he rest in peace".
The reactions made Passaris set the record straight, blaming the mixup on dyslexia.
Dyslexia is a medical condition that affects the brain, making it difficult for the victim to read or spell words correctly.
#blameitondyslexia— Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) August 19, 2019
Our brains interchange words and figures leading to the later word/ number being picked first. So i could intend to write 1964 and find myself writing 6419 or 1946; May he.... He May... It's a daily struggle, but when i see it I smile as #DyslexiaIsAGift https://t.co/HEMpQg6Vxq
Dyslexics notice their errors after a while. The condition does not make them forget the message or the idea intended to communicate.
Passaris went on to explain that the condition makes her brain interchange words and figures leading to the later word or number being picked first.
She corrected the error, saying that it was not done intentionally.
In June, Passaris had another gaffe. She referred to Zimbabwe as the hosts of Africa Cup of Nations 2019 instead of Egypt.
“Hmmmm. Zimbabwe! As the host Nation will have ground support. Having said that they are all winners but only one will emerge at the top #AFCON2019 and my prayer and dream is for #HarambeeStars,” Passa
She was trolled by KOT.
A number of personalities have dyslexia, including UK billionaire Richard Branson and Hollywood director Steve Speilberg.
Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali also had the condition.