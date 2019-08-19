Passaris reveals struggle with learning disability

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has opened up about her struggle with a learning disability after a Twitter gaffe.

While mourning the death of Kikuyu benga artiste De' Mathew , Passaris sent her condolences via Twitter with several grammatical errors.

"My condolences to the family of recording artist John Demathew and to his fans at large. He may Rest in Peace," she tweeted.

Some Kenyans on Twitter took the tweet negatively.

One Matelong said' 'May He' and not 'He May'.

TowerofBabell tweeted: "Ati May He. Like seriously? Anyway RIP Jonny,".

John Kimani Ngotho: "Your English is wanting. May he rest in peace".

The reactions made Passaris set the record straight, blaming the mixup on dyslexia.

Dyslexia is a medical condition that affects the brain, making it difficult for the victim to read or spell words correctly.