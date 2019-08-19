Olympic relay champion Robert Ouko dies

The Athletics fraternity in the country has been thrown into mourning following the death of 1972 Summer Olympics 4×400m relay champion Robert Ouko.

Ouko died at his home in Ngong, Nairobi at 10 pm on Sunday, confirmed fellow former track athlete Rose Tata Muya.

Muya who is the national coordinator of heroes and heroines said Ouko who hails from Manga in Nyamira County has been in and out of the hospital for the last one year.

"The last time I spoke with him was on Saturday. He told me if he dies, the government should release money meant for heroes to cater for his funeral arrangements because the money did not help him when he wanted," Muya said.

"It is tragic that he has died while chasing the money from the government."