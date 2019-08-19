STAY AT HOME

Mutua orders closure of all bars in Machakos during census

In Summary

• The governor said the move is aimed at facilitating accurate data collection for easy development funding.

• He further directed village administrators, ward representatives, inspectors and all concerned to ensure full compliance of the order.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
19 August 2019 - 14:48
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Monday issued a statement on bars and shops closure for census.
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Monday issued a statement on bars and shops closure for census.
Image: COURTESY

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has ordered a temporary closure of businesses in the county between August 24, 25 to enable accurate data collection during the national census.

In a statement issued on Monday, the governor said the move is aimed at facilitating accurate data collection for easy development funding.

“These stoppages and closure are to give workers and others enough time to travel to their homes for the census activity,” said Mutua.

 
 
 
 
 

“Bars and joints that predominantly sell alcohol, or engage in entertainment will be closed from 6.00am, August 24 until 6.00pm, Sunday, August 25 2019,”

“All markets to be closed by 5.00pm on Saturday, August 24 and reopen at 9.00 am Sunday, August 25th, 2019.” 

Likewise, factories, construction sites and other works were instructed to stop operations from midday, August 24 to 6.00 am August 26.

The governor urged the people of Machakos as well as those in South Eastern Economic Block (SEKEB) to travel home and participate in the national exercise.

“I urge Machakos residents who work and live out of the county to travel home to enable the accurate collection of data during the forthcoming exercise,” the county boss said.

He further directed village administrators, ward representatives, inspectors and all concerned to ensure full compliance of the order.

 
 

“Those who disregard these set times will incur heavy and punitive measures that may include cancellation of their business permit, arrests and hefty fines,” Mutua said.

More:

Why this year's national census will be different

Intersex has been included as an option on the sex categories.
News
2 weeks ago

KNBS recruits 164,700 staff ahead of 2019 census

The exercise set for August 24, 25 will cost tax payer Sh18.5 billion.
News
1 month ago

Digitised census will be accurate, says Mwangi

KNBS will use digital data capturing devices with an inbuilt control system for accuracy
News
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
19 August 2019 - 14:48

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Kenya lures investors with world-class services at EPZs
    9h ago Big Read

  3. Paris waiter 'shot dead over slow service'
    1d ago World

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    3d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Why you should limit cups of tea, coffee you take
    3d ago Big Read

Latest Videos