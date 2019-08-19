Mutua orders closure of all bars in Machakos during census

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has ordered a temporary closure of businesses in the county between August 24, 25 to enable accurate data collection during the national census.

In a statement issued on Monday, the governor said the move is aimed at facilitating accurate data collection for easy development funding.

“These stoppages and closure are to give workers and others enough time to travel to their homes for the census activity,” said Mutua.

“Bars and joints that predominantly sell alcohol, or engage in entertainment will be closed from 6.00am, August 24 until 6.00pm, Sunday, August 25 2019,”

“All markets to be closed by 5.00pm on Saturday, August 24 and reopen at 9.00 am Sunday, August 25th, 2019.”

Likewise, factories, construction sites and other works were instructed to stop operations from midday, August 24 to 6.00 am August 26.

The governor urged the people of Machakos as well as those in South Eastern Economic Block (SEKEB) to travel home and participate in the national exercise.

“I urge Machakos residents who work and live out of the county to travel home to enable the accurate collection of data during the forthcoming exercise,” the county boss said.

He further directed village administrators, ward representatives, inspectors and all concerned to ensure full compliance of the order.

“Those who disregard these set times will incur heavy and punitive measures that may include cancellation of their business permit, arrests and hefty fines,” Mutua said.