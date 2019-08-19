Man narrates how ex-wife hired goons to beat him

A man told court he was beaten up by goons after his former wife branded him a thief and called out for help.

Hezron Embebi said he was heading home from church when his ex-wife in the company of some men chased him and gave him a serious beating.

Embebi spoke before Kibera senior principal magistrate Esther Boke during the hearing of a case in which he is accused of assaulting Beatrice Shimwamu.

“Beatrice shouted thief !thief! And the men started beating me up. I have already filed the case with the police," he said.

He said the investigating officer lied to the court that he beat up his wife.

The officer said Embebi was arrested by members of the public and taken to Kilimani police station on March 22, 2017 in Kibera.

The court heard that Shimwamu was coming from Olympic market heading home when Embebi snatched her shopping bag, pulled her down and started beating her.

When the complainant cried out for help and people rushed to the scene, Embebi ran away.

Shimwamu said the accused was her husband but they divorced years ago. He was still jealous that she was doing well without him, she said.

The case will be mentioned on August 29.