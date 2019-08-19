CRACKDOWN

Kilifi DJs and nightclub owners arrested over noise

The Crackdown is mean to end noise pollution in bars and night clubs so that people can live in peace

Stakeholders last week organised a walk to campaign against noise and air pollution 

by ALPHONCE GARI Correspondent, Coast Region
News
19 August 2019 - 00:00

Eight businessmen running bars and night clubs were arrested in Mtwapa, Kilifi, over noise pollution.

They were nabbed during a during a crackdown launched by the enforcement officers in the department of environment and solid waste management.  

Chief officer in charge of the environment Mariam Jenneby said the traders   were arrested on Thursday night during an operation that is going on all over the county.

Speaking in her office Jenneby said the suspects will be taken to court to face charges of noise pollution.

She spoke in the wake of a campaign launched by her department against noise and air pollution which is rampant in the areas.

Four days ago Jenneby led her department together with stakeholders in a five-kilometre walk to raise awareness against pollution.

The walk which was held in Watamu was sponsored by  Furaha and Baraka farms.

“My department will continue fighting against noise and air pollution to ensure county by-laws are upheld,’’ she said.

She called on everyone in the county to make sure the environment is pleasant so that people can live in harmony,’’ she said.

 

Zena Mohamed, the Kilifi county director of environment and solid waste management, said its time stakeholders came together to fight against pollution so that they live in a peaceful environment.

 

 

