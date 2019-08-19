Kilifi DJs and nightclub owners arrested over noise

Eight businessmen running bars and night clubs were arrested in Mtwapa, Kilifi, over noise pollution.

They were nabbed during a during a crackdown launched by the enforcement officers in the department of environment and solid waste management.

Chief officer in charge of the environment Mariam Jenneby said the traders were arrested on Thursday night during an operation that is going on all over the county.

Speaking in her office Jenneby said the suspects will be taken to court to face charges of noise pollution.

She spoke in the wake of a campaign launched by her department against noise and air pollution which is rampant in the areas.

Four days ago Jenneby led her department together with stakeholders in a five-kilometre walk to raise awareness against pollution.

The walk which was held in Watamu was sponsored by Furaha and Baraka farms.

“My department will continue fighting against noise and air pollution to ensure county by-laws are upheld,’’ she said.

She called on everyone in the county to make sure the environment is pleasant so that people can live in harmony,’’ she said.

Zena Mohamed, the Kilifi county director of environment and solid waste management, said its time stakeholders came together to fight against pollution so that they live in a peaceful environment.