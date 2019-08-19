Kenya wants elephants in Africa listed as Appendix I, the highest form of protection

The Kenyan delegation led by Tourism and Wildlife CAS, IG (Rt.) Joseph Boinnet on Saturday said that the state wants Elephants in Africa be listed on the highest list of protection on CITE.

In the list, CITES prohibits any international trade of these specimens except when the purpose of the trade is not commercial and only permits it for research purposes.

The main aim of CITES is to regulate international trade and ensure that any trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival.

CITES is an international agreement between governments.

Historically, it was first conceived in the 1960s with the first draft formed between Kenya and the United States

The Kenyan delegation said that in the country, hunting and trade in wildlife & wildlife products have been outlawed by an Act of Parliament since 1977 and 1978 respectively.

Since then, our wildlife numbers and in particular the elephant population recovered and continues to do so modestly over the last few decades.

This was especially so after the hunting of wildlife became unsustainable.

At present, CITES accords protection to more than 35,000 species of animals and plants. This protection is categorised in three appendices.