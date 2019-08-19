Jumwa condemns destruction of food kiosks

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa is on a collision path with the Kilifi county government after she asked traders whose kiosks had been demolished to rebuild them.

The more 100 food kiosks outside the sub-county hospital and beach eateries were demolished by the county askaris on Friday night.

Aisha said it was wrong for the county government to bring down the kiosks that have supported poor women for decades.

She donated Sh50,000 so that the traders can start reconstructing their kiosks.

“You will not move from here. Just begin construction afresh using the materials you have. The Sh50,000 will help you pay for labour costs,’’ she said.

“The kiosks are important here at the hospital. People from Chakama, Magarini eat here before visiting patients. Everything required at the hospital including basins, cups, plates are sold here,’’ she said.

“I have talked to the governor. He is not aware. I talked to the county Executive member of Planning. He is also not aware of the demolitions,’’ she said.

She urged the county government to create employment opportunities instead of frustrating traders.

Heavily armed security personnel and county askaris descended on the structures at 3am on Friday and flattened them, claiming they sold drugs.

The Giriama Yakutsi beach restaurant was pulled down at 4am.

The Yakutsi beach restaurant is a project of youths who invested over Sh400,000 to sell seafood, soft drinks and beer to tourists.