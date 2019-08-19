Don't sack people with disability, lobby says on census jobs

The United Disabled Persons of Kenya has termed the move by Kisii county official to kick out two applicants of census jobs over disabilities as discriminatory and against the Constitution.

Franklin Ombasa and Elizabeth Lekooli from Gucha and Kitutu Central subcounties were told to check out of the exercise by County Commissioner Geoffrey Kigochi.

Speaking to the Star yesterday, ADPK executive director Anderson Gitonga said instead of sacking the two, the county should have provided reasonable accommodation.

Gitonga said that people living with disability have a guaranteed right to recognition with dignity and inclusion as envisaged under Article 54 of the Constitution of Kenya.

The overall spirit of the Act is that people with disability must not be discriminated against, and where necessary, affirmative action should be applied in their favour in order to minimise challenges they face and also to promote normal living.

“What was needed was simple support to help them perform. For instance if the person is on crutches or visually impaired, all they need is a person to help them,”