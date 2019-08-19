Don’t jail me for life, I have no child - convict

A man charged with robbery with violence asked a court to forgive him or give him a lenient sentence because he is yet to sire a child.

Paul Obonya during his mitigation on Friday told Kibera senior principal magistrate Esther Boke that it is taboo among the Luo for a firstborn to die without a child.

“Your honour, I have no no child despite aging fast. I request for your forgiveness so that I have a family. I am remorseful your honour,” he said.

Obonya has been found guilty of violently robbing Gregory Wambua of his mobile phone valued at Sh3,500 in Kibra.

He committed the offense alongside his co-accused Brian Ochieng who was also found guilty.

Obonya said he he takes care of his widowed mother.

He and Ochieng will be evaluated by a probation officer before they are sentenced.