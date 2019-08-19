VIOLENT ROBBER

Don’t jail me for life, I have no child - convict

Man tells court it is taboo among the Luo for a firstborn to die without a child

In Summary

•Obonya and co-accused guilty of violently robbing a man of his Sh3,500 phone

•They will be evaluated by a probation officer before sentencing

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
19 August 2019 - 05:00
Kibera senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke in court on Friday, August 16
VERDICT: Kibera senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke in court on Friday, August 16
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A man charged with robbery with violence asked a court to forgive him or give him a lenient sentence because he is yet to sire a child.

Paul Obonya during his mitigation on Friday told Kibera senior principal magistrate Esther Boke that it is taboo among the Luo for a firstborn to die without a child.

“Your honour, I have no no child despite aging fast. I request for your forgiveness so that I have a family. I am remorseful your honour,” he said.

Obonya has been found guilty of violently robbing Gregory Wambua of his mobile phone valued at Sh3,500 in Kibra.

He committed the offense alongside his co-accused Brian Ochieng who was also found guilty.

Obonya said he he takes care of his widowed mother.

He and Ochieng will be evaluated by a probation officer before they are sentenced.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
19 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    21h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Paris waiter 'shot dead over slow service'
    20h ago World

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Why you should limit cups of tea, coffee you take
    2d ago Big Read

  5. Sudan army and civilians seal landmark deal
    20h ago Africa

Latest Videos