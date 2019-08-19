De' Mathew: Celebrated Kikuyu maestro with 375 songs, 50 albums

The life of celebrated Kikuyu maestro John Ng'ang'a Mwangi popularly known as John De' Mathew was tragically cut short on Sunday in a grisly car crash.

His sudden death on the night of August 18 2019, came after his car rammed into a trailer while driving his Nissan Navara pick-up near Blue Post Hotel Thika.

De' Mathew had attended a fundraiser in Thika town which was in aid of his fellow Kikuyu artist Peter Kigia’s child’s medical bill.

He was pronounced dead at Thika Nursing Home where he was rushed for treatment.

The country's top leadership led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga sent their condolences to the man they described as a brilliant and talented artist who enlightened the youth on culture and current affairs.

He stands as the most influential artist from Central Kenya with 375 songs and 50 albums.

De' Mathews was born in Gathiru-ini village, Mukurwe-ini sub-location, Gatanga Constituency in Murang'a County over 50 years ago.

He was the son of Mathew (Hence De’ Mathew) and the late Wanjiku.

He is the fourth born in a family of eight kids.

De' Mathew schooled in Mukurwe-ini (now Githambia) Primary School before proceeding to Naaro Secondary in Kandara and later Igikiro Secondary School.

He worked in the streets of Nairobi before venturing into his music career.

He hawked vegetables at Nairobi's Soko Mjinga market, then sold meat in Kariobangi and later left to Nakuru where he sold plastic shoes (Sadak).

The benga artist composed his first song while still in Standard 7.

He was introduced to full-time music career by Timona Mburu and Joseph Wamumbe who helped him to release his first single “Jenifer” in December 1986 and in August 1987, he released “My Dear Nduku”, produced by Albert Gacheru (Wa Maitu).

“My Dear Nduku” was the hit that brought him to the limelight of the music industry.

His (own) favourite songs are “PIN Number” and “Muoyo Ti Kibandi”.