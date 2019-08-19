De' Mathew: Celebrated Kikuyu maestro with 375 songs, 50 albums

• His best selling song was “My Dear Nduku” and “Njata Yakwa-my star”.
• The benga artist composed his first song while still in Standard 7.
The life of celebrated Kikuyu maestro John Ng'ang'a Mwangi popularly known as John De' Mathew was tragically cut short on Sunday in a grisly car crash.
His sudden death on the night of August 18 2019, came after his car rammed into a trailer while driving his Nissan Navara pick-up near Blue Post Hotel Thika.
De' Mathew had attended a fundraiser in Thika town which was in aid of his fellow Kikuyu artist Peter Kigia’s child’s medical bill.
He was pronounced dead at Thika Nursing Home where he was rushed for treatment.
The country's top leadership led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga sent their condolences to the man they described as a brilliant and talented artist who enlightened the youth on culture and current affairs.
He stands as the most influential artist from Central Kenya with 375 songs and 50 albums.
De' Mathews was born in Gathiru-ini village, Mukurwe-ini sub-location, Gatanga Constituency in Murang'a County over 50 years ago.
He was the son of Mathew (Hence De’ Mathew) and the late Wanjiku.
He is the fourth born in a family of eight kids.
De' Mathew schooled in Mukurwe-ini (now Githambia) Primary School before proceeding to Naaro Secondary in Kandara and later Igikiro Secondary School.
He worked in the streets of Nairobi before venturing into his music career.
He hawked vegetables at Nairobi's Soko Mjinga market, then sold meat in Kariobangi and later left to Nakuru where he sold plastic shoes (Sadak).
The benga artist composed his first song while still in Standard 7.
He was introduced to full-time music career by Timona Mburu and Joseph Wamumbe who helped him to release his first single “Jenifer” in December 1986 and in August 1987, he released “My Dear Nduku”, produced by Albert Gacheru (Wa Maitu).
“My Dear Nduku” was the hit that brought him to the limelight of the music industry.
His (own) favourite songs are “PIN Number” and “Muoyo Ti Kibandi”.
Good people die, and no one understands....... But when they die, no calamity can hurt them. Isaiah 57:1 I have seen you...Posted by Hon. Sabina Wanjiru wa Chege on Monday, August 19, 2019
His best selling song was “My Dear Nduku” and “Njata Yakwa” which he performed with the current Murang’a Women Rep. Sabina Wanjiru Chege (who he says was never his girlfriend but just a pillar in his music career).
"I have seen you grow as a person and in the music industry," Chege posted on her Facebook page.
However, piracy started eating up their resources in 1992.
The Benga Kikuyu legend was married to two wives and had three kids.
De' Mathew found himself on the wrong side of the law in July 2012 together with two other Kikuyu artists who were charged with hate speech.
The other two were John Muigai (Muigai wa Njoroge) and Mark Kamande wa Kioi.
John was among the loved Kikuyu artists who used his music career to pass messages to the community.
De' Mathew's death comes hardly a year after the death of another iconic Kikuyu benga musician Joseph Kamaru, who was from the same county of Murang'a.
Kamaru died at the age of 79 on October 3, 2018, at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi, where he was receiving treatment.