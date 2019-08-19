Cremation has roots in idol worship, warns evangelist

Cremation is unbiblical and is associated with idol worship, a Christian cleric has said.

Evangelist William Kasee said it was wrong for Christians to imitate idol worshippers in Far Eastern countries when resting their loved ones.

“It is not supposed to be done by Christians, born-again persons or leaders. When you imitate these things you are going against the will of God; you are going against the word of God,” he said.

Kasee spoke in Tungutu village, Kitui Central, during the reburial of Charles Kyalo, a Kenya Navy soldier who was buried in Mombasa 50 years ago. The ceremony was officiated by Mombasa ACK provost Festus Kiseu.

“Cremation is not for Christians. It is done by Hindus who are idol worshippers. When they burn the body during cremation, they take the ash and dump it in a river so that it can be washed downstream,” Kasee said.

The practice, according to the evangelist who has preached the Gospel in Nepal, India, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and East Asia, is a punishment for non-believers.

He said such people will ultimately end up in hell when Jesus Christ returns.

The preacher said the Bible was clear that God created man from dust and to dust he shall return upon death. There is no provision for cremation, Kasee said.

The occasion was attended by, among others, Voi MP Jones Mwagogo Mlolwa.

A few weeks ago former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore and Kibra MP Ken Okoth were cremated after they both died of cancer.

Politician Kenneth Matiba, Nobel laureate Wangari Maathai and ACK Archbishop Manasses Kuria and his wife are among prominent Kenyans who have been cremated.

Last year, the Nairobi government urged residents to consider cremation as the Lang’ata cemetery is full, adding that it is a more economical form of disposal compared to burial.