Cherargei summoned by DCI over Ruto 'incitement' remark

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was on Monday summoned by the Director of Criminal Investigations over inciting remarks.

The senator is alleged to have made the remarks at the funeral of the late teacher Dominic Kiptoo Choge at Lelwak in O’lessos.

Detective Rahamad Wasilwa from Nandi East called in the senator, saying he has useful information to help in investigations.

The senator is required to appear in court before August 21.

Cherargei on Saturday said, "The Deputy President's team is profiling those opposed to his presidential candidature."

In April, the senator rejected a plea by Deputy President William Ruto to reconcile with Governor Stephen Sang over claims of corruption in the county.

Cherargei said he respected Ruto but there was nothing to reconcile over because all he wanted was proper management of county resources.

“We have no other differences and the interest of all of us should be to serve our people with openness and transparency instead of entertaining graft which undermines development in Nandi,” he said.

Ruto had visited the county and urged the two leaders to shelve their differences and work together to implement development programmes for the benefit of residents.