Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki rearrested for being in possession of ethanol

He is facing several counts including forgery, money laundering, tax evasion among others.

Businessmen Humphrey Kariuki, before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi at the Milimani Law Court to answer charges of Tax evasion on August 19,2019.
Businessman Humphrey Kariuki was on Monday rearrested after being freed on bail.

He was arrested for being in possession of ethanol.

Kariuki will take a plea over the matter on Tuesday.

He had earlier been granted Sh11 million bail with an alternative bond of Sh22 million over tax evasion charges.

Presiding magistrate Magistrate Francis Andayi in his ruling had said that it would be discriminatory to detain Kariuki.

He, however, directed that the businessman appear before the DCI within six hours after he meets the bail and bond terms.

The tycoon is facing several counts including forgery, money laundering, tax evasion among others.

Kariuki denied all the charges from three files.

His case will be mentioned on September  5.

The businessman on Monday presented himself at a Milimani court to take plea on the Sh41bn tax evasion case he is facing.

 

The defense claimed that the businessman had learned from print and electronic media that summons had been sought by the prosecution.

They also claim that there was no warrant of arrest issued and that Humphrey Kariuki voluntarily appeared in court to take the plea.

 

The defence said that he flew in last evening so that he could appear in court and take plea today.

 

They asked he be granted similar bail and bond terms as he faces similar charges with the other three, employees of African Spirits Company that took plea last week.

The three who took plea last week are Peter Njenga, Robert Mureithi and Kepha Githu.

 

The three employees of African Spirits Company that took plea last week were granted Sh 10million cash bail each for file one Sh 500,000 each for file twoSh 500,000 each for file three

After denying charges from three files, they were released on Sh20 million bond with a surety of a similar amount and alternative cash bail of Sh 11 million each.

