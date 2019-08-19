Assess BBI and Punguza Mizigo,Wamalwa says

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa has urged Turkana residents to give room for discussion of the Building Bridges Initiative and Punguza Mizigo.

He said they should carefully consider which initiative accommodates their issues.

“Let not your hearts be troubled about the current discussions of BBI and Punguza Mizigo. You should not be worried. It’s like you are seated in a hotel going through the menu to choose what suits you,” CS Wamalwa said.

He closed the Turkana cultural fete on Saturday.

He said it would be wrong to dismiss the two initiatives without examining their content.

"Leaders will take you through the BBI and Punguza Mizigo initiatives so that you can understand better what suits you," he said.

He said there is no need to politicise and personalise the initiatives because the Constitution doesn’t belong to politicians.

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Friday while attending the Turkana cultural festival urged Kenyans to support the Building Bridges Initiative instead of Punguza Mizigo.

The African Union envoy for Infrastructure said the bid by Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot, in whose home ground he spoke, doesn't have a chance to stand.

His tour came a day after Deputy President William Ruto had graced the festival on Thursday, with politicians accompanying setting conditions for backing the BBI process.

The Ruto team said Kenyans will rally behind the proposed review of the Constitution if it will ease the wage burden on them.