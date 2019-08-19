BLACK SPOT ACCIDENT

14 injured after matatu rams Ikolomani MPs'car

MP's driver suffered arm and limb fractures

In Summary

• One of Kenya's most promising 400m hurdle athletes, Julius Bett, was killed on the same spot last year

by BARRY SALIL Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
News
19 August 2019 - 05:00
Ikolomani MP Shinali's Landcruiser involved in an accident along Kapsabet Mau Summit Road.
Ikolomani MP Shinali's Landcruiser involved in an accident along Kapsabet Mau Summit Road.
Image: /FILE

Fourteen people were injured on Saturday – three of them seriously – in an accident involving an MP's vehicle and a matatu at Ol'lessos in Nandi county.

The matatu is said to have hit Ikolomani MP Benard Shinali's Toyota Prado at a black spot.

Shinali was not in the vehicle which had seven family members headed to Nairobi from a funeral in Kakamega.

Nandi county police commander Charles ole Kina said the injured were taken to Kapsabet Referral Hospital.

"The MP's driver was transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret for orthopaedic surgery," Kina said.

He suffered arm and limb fractures, Kina told the Star.

The family members had attended the burial of Chris Adema, one of their relatives.

The accident occurred on the spot where one of Kenya's most promising 400-metre hurdles athlete Julius Bett was killed in August last year.

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BARRY SALIL Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
News
19 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    21h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Paris waiter 'shot dead over slow service'
    20h ago World

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Why you should limit cups of tea, coffee you take
    2d ago Big Read

  5. Sudan army and civilians seal landmark deal
    20h ago Africa

Latest Videos