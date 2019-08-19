14 injured after matatu rams Ikolomani MPs'car

Fourteen people were injured on Saturday – three of them seriously – in an accident involving an MP's vehicle and a matatu at Ol'lessos in Nandi county.

The matatu is said to have hit Ikolomani MP Benard Shinali's Toyota Prado at a black spot.

Shinali was not in the vehicle which had seven family members headed to Nairobi from a funeral in Kakamega.

Nandi county police commander Charles ole Kina said the injured were taken to Kapsabet Referral Hospital.

"The MP's driver was transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret for orthopaedic surgery," Kina said.

He suffered arm and limb fractures, Kina told the Star.

The family members had attended the burial of Chris Adema, one of their relatives.

The accident occurred on the spot where one of Kenya's most promising 400-metre hurdles athlete Julius Bett was killed in August last year.