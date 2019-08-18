Murkomen apologises to Miguna over Jubilee harassment

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has apologised to lawyer Miguna Miguna following his mistreatment and torture by the state before his deportation to Canada.

Murkomen apologised on behalf of ODM, friends, the Jubilee administration and human rights defenders whom he described as hypocrites.

“I apologise on behalf of your 'friends' who like Judas sold you for 30 pieces of silver and now are absorbed in filling their stomachs at your expense. Pole on behalf of all human rights hypocrites,” Murkomen said in a series of tweets.

“I apologise on behalf of those who kept silent when you went through untold suffering.”