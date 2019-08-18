I AM SORRY

Murkomen apologises to Miguna over Jubilee harassment

• Murkomen apologised on behalf of ODM, friends, the Jubilee administration and human rights defenders whom he described as hypocrites.

• The senator was responding to Miguna's allegations that he is shy to apologise following his inhuman deportation to Canada.

18 August 2019 - 16:02
Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has apologised to lawyer Miguna Miguna following his mistreatment and torture by the state before his deportation to Canada.

Murkomen apologised on behalf of ODM, friends, the Jubilee administration and human rights defenders whom he described as hypocrites.

“I apologise on behalf of your 'friends' who like Judas sold you for 30 pieces of silver and now are absorbed in filling their stomachs at your expense. Pole on behalf of all human rights hypocrites,” Murkomen said in a series of tweets.

 
 
 

“I apologise on behalf of those who kept silent when you went through untold suffering.”

The senator was responding to Miguna's allegations that he is shy to apologise following his inhuman deportation to Canada.

“He is trying to repent without actually doing so in words. Murkomen publicly apologise to me, first, then I may forgive you and endorse your correct message to Makau Mutua who has lost any shred of integrity many believed he had,” Miguna had tweeted.

He described the Interior CS Fred Matiang'i as a tea calling Kenyans to stand against dynasties and despots.

"I hope that you have learnt what history has taught us for eons that there is no neutrality in the struggle for justice. Today, it might be me who is being brutalized. But tomorrow, it might be anyone," Miguna said.

 

