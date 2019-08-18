COMMEMORATION

Laboso's friends honour her with award

Dr Joyce Laboso Gender Award will celebrate illustrious women and girls on International Women's Day

  • Award unveiled on Saturday at event attended by state dignitaries and prominent women
  • Gender CS Margaret Kobia says award commemorates Laboso's work on rights of women
by HENRY ONCHANGWA
18 August 2019 - 14:05
Friends of the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso have launched an award in her honour.

The Dr Joyce Laboso Gender Award will celebrate illustrious women and girls on International Women's Day.

The award was unveiled at an event attended by state dignitaries and prominent women.

 
 

Public Service, Gender and Youth Affairs CS Margaret Kobia said the award commemorates Laboso's work on fighting for the rights of women.

"This will be a platform to honour our young and old women in society who are giving it their best to ensure women are empowered," she said. 

The friends included Nairobi county speaker Beatrice Elachi, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, nominated MP Cecily Mbarire, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Public Service CAS Rachael Shebesh.

