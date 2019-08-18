Laboso's friends honour her with award

- Award unveiled on Saturday at event attended by state dignitaries and prominent women
- Gender CS Margaret Kobia says award commemorates Laboso's work on rights of women
Friends of the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso have launched an award in her honour.
The Dr Joyce Laboso Gender Award will celebrate illustrious women and girls on International Women's Day.
The award was unveiled at an event attended by state dignitaries and prominent women.
Public Service, Gender and Youth Affairs CS Margaret Kobia said the award commemorates Laboso's work on fighting for the rights of women.
A wonderful afternoon with eminent women and young women leaders in a session that recognised Kenya’s Women trailblazers and commemorated Governor Joyce Laboso. Thanks Prof Kobia, for organizing a beautiful and historic event. pic.twitter.com/PYiirp3aex— Amb. Monica Juma (@Diplomacy_Kenya) August 15, 2019
"This will be a platform to honour our young and old women in society who are giving it their best to ensure women are empowered," she said.
The friends included Nairobi county speaker Beatrice Elachi, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, nominated MP Cecily Mbarire, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Public Service CAS Rachael Shebesh.