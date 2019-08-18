Kikuyu benga musician John De Mathew dies after road crash

Kikuyu benga musician John Ng'ang'a alias John De Mathew has died after his car was involved in road accident.

The musician popular for his Kikuyu music hits was pronounced dead at the Thika Nursing Home following the accident new Blue Post in Thika.

According to Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi, DeMathew had attended a harambee in support of fellow musician Peter Kigia.

He was alone in the car when it rammed into a lorry near Blue Post Hotel.

The driver of the lorry said that he was on his way to Sagana from Athi river when a speeding vehicle hit him in the back.

"When I got here at Blue Post, a car belonging to De Mathew hit me at the back. He was removed from the car by good samaritans who rushed him to hospital as I waited for the traffic police to show up," the driver told journalists at the scene.