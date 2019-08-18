Governor Sang bashed over poor health services

A fresh row has erupted between Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and two MPs over poor health services.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter and Senator Samson Cherargei have accused Sang of failing to deliver, saying patients are suffering.

Deputy President William Ruto’s aide Emmanuel Talam also lashed out at Sang, accusing him of neglecting the county referral hospital.

“The hospital is just a death trap because we are losing patients through negligence and complete lack of services, even simple first aid,” Talam said.

He said the hospital has no capacity to serve as a referral facility as it lacks equipment and staff.

"We want to ask Sang to re-look into service delivery at the county referral hospital. It is not possible by whatever standards and definitions that we just have one doctor serving the whole facility," said Talam.