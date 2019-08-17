Women MPs say BBI ploy to block Ruto dream

More than 30 women parliamentarians have vowed to rally the country to oppose a referendum based on the Building Bridges Initiative.

The Inua Mama Jenga Taifa team accused the ODM leader of planning to use the referendum to enter State House through the back door.

The MPs spoke at Kagio Primary School in Mwea constituency, Kirinyaga county.

They took issue with Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for presuming to speak for Mt Kenya.

Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru said the region is solidly behind President Uhuru and Deputy President William Ruto and that Uhuru will give the region direction when the right time comes.

"Mt Kenya will sit and decide their spokesperson. The sentiments by your governor that the region will support Raila are her personal views," Waruguru said.

Waiguru made the remarks during a TV interview on Wednesday.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici said the region will solidly support DP Ruto since he stood with Uhuru in 2013 and 2017.

She added there was an agreement in Jubilee for Uhuru to rule for ten years and then support Ruto for ten years.

The leaders said the BBI was unconstitutional. It cannot purport to represent the views of Kenyans since they used public resources to hold meetings in high end hotels.

Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei said the Constitution can only be changed either through Parliament or the popular vote. She said the BBI is a tool to lock out Ruto from ascending to power in 2022.

Shollei urged Mt Kenya to stand by the DP since he and Uhuru have united the country since 2013.

Woman Rep Rahma Jaldesa of Isiolo said the country is undergoing hard economic times and is not ready for a referendum.

Outspoken Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa said any call for a referendum to create more positions for individuals will be thwarted.

Jumwa said Mt Kenya region owes Ruto a political debt and must keep its promise to support him in 2022.

The legislator slammed Governor Waiguru for failing to articulate issues affecting residents but was instead roaming the country endorsing candidates.