TSC ordered to deduct and remit Knut dues

A labour court has directed the Teachers Service Commission to deduct and remit union dues from members of Knut for July and August.

Employment and Labour relations judge Maureen Onyango also suspended the commission’s circular dated June 10 allegedly seeking to validate the union membership by September 2019.

Knut filed the case on Friday claiming the TSC declined in July to deduct and remit union dues from Knut members but deducted and remitted those of other unions and organisations.

Through lawyer Hillary Sigei, Knut said there was every indication that TSC shall repeat the same this month unless the application is certified urgent.

“The union dues is the main source of funds and lifeline of Knut. It’s a requirement in law that TSC is supposed to deduct and remit the amount within ten days of deduction,” Sigei said.

The lawyer told the court TSC has threatened to interfere with Knut members register, an act akin to violating the constitutional rights of the union.

Court documents show Knut signed a recognition agreement and a collective bargaining agreement with TSC for 2016-2021. TSC is required in law to deduct union dues from the members of Knut and remit the same to a designated account.

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion in an affidavit said the union has been paralysed and is unable to meet its financial obligations including payment of over 2,000 staff salaries.

The case will be heard on August 27.