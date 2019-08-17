Safarilink plane hits wildebeest as it lands at Maasai Mara

A Safarilink aircraft yesterday hit wildebeest while landing at Kichwa Tembo airstrip at the Maasai Mara National Reserve on Friday.

"We have been informed that our Dash 8 aircraft registered as 5Y-SLM has been involved in an incident whilst landing," a statement from Safarilink management team said.

The management team said the aircraft was disabled following the accident.

“We are thankful to confirm all passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe and there are no injuries or fatalities,” it said.

However, aircraft engineers and company staff were dispatched on Friday to the site to further assess the situation.

The company extended its appreciation to its friends on the ground at Kichwa Tembo for all their assistance and cooperation they accorded the airliner.