PASSENGERS, CREW SAFE

Safarilink plane hits wildebeest as it lands at Maasai Mara

Aircraft engineers and company staff dispatched to the site to further assess the situation.

In Summary

• The management team said the aircraft was disabled following the accident.

• Scores of wildlife were killed during the accident.

by GILBERT KOECH News Reporter
News
17 August 2019 - 00:00
A safarilink plane crashes upon landing in Masai Mara
A safarilink plane crashes upon landing in Masai Mara
Image: Courtesy

A Safarilink aircraft yesterday hit wildebeest while landing at Kichwa Tembo airstrip at the Maasai Mara National Reserve on Friday.

"We have been informed that our Dash 8 aircraft registered as 5Y-SLM has been involved in an incident whilst landing," a statement from Safarilink management team said. 

The management team said the aircraft was disabled following the accident.

 

“We are thankful to confirm all passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe and there are no injuries or fatalities,” it said.

However, aircraft engineers and company staff were dispatched on Friday to the site to further assess the situation.

The company extended its appreciation to its friends on the ground at Kichwa Tembo for all their assistance and cooperation they accorded the airliner.

A safarilink plane crashes upon landing in Masai Mara
A safarilink plane crashes upon landing in Masai Mara

Scores of wildlife were killed during the accident.

The company offers daily flights from Wilson Airport to the beach, bush and business destinations in Kenya, Tanzania & Zanzibar.

 

Tourism players have been projecting a boost in the industry following early migration of wildebeests from the Serengeti National Reserve in Tanzania to Maasai Mara in Narok, Kenya.

Over two million wildebeest often migrate between Kenya and Tanzania.

 

They throng Kenya’s Maasai Mara in large numbers in search of food and water.

The wildebeest join half a million gazelle and 200,000 zebra in the perilous trek from the Serengeti Park in Tanzania to the Maasai Mara reserve every year. 

 

MORE:

Two South Africans killed in Tanzania plane crash - official

Plane was destroyed by fire after crash and only the engine parts were recovered.
News
1 week ago

Cape to Cairo project creators die in plane crash

Des Werner and Werner Froneman were in a support plane following the teenagers.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GILBERT KOECH News Reporter
News
17 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Why you should limit cups of tea, coffee you take
    18h ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    18h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Living with headaches is not normal
    18h ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

Latest Videos