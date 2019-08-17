Man shot dead by hotel manager in Kisumu

A man was on Saturday shot dead in Kisumu city.

Peter Otieno Ogallo was allegedly shot thrice in his chest by Daniel Yona Jaoko, a manager of Ray Green Hotel in Nyamasaria.

Otieno, the Modern Coast Bus Manager Kisumu Branch, was shot in the presence of his family was rushed to Avenue Hospital where he succumbed.

Jaoko had dropped his girlfriend Vivian Achieng Meresa who stays in the same compound with Otieno during the 5 am incident in Polyview Estate.

County police commander Benson Maweu said Jaoko and Vivian have been arrested over the killing.

Maweu said the deceased was shot as he tried to remove his Nissan matatu of registration number KCU 552X from the parking.

Otieno's car was however blocked by another vehicle - a black Jeep of registration number KCC 422T. “When he approached Jaoko to allow him to remove the vehicle, he instead withdrew his gun and shot him," Maweu said.

Maweu told the Star on the phone that two bullets went through the left chest of Otieno damaging his lungs.

The suspects are held at Kondele police station. The police boss said the matter is under investigation. “We will take them to court once investigations are complete,” he added.

Maweu they also recovered a Ceska pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition when they arrested the suspects and another 42 rounds of ammunition at Jaoko’s house.

He was also found with firearm licensed issued in 2012. Maweu said Jaoko had not complied with the directive issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’ i on firearm holders.

On January, Matiang' i directed that all private firearm holders must be registered afresh by March 18, 2019.

He said the firearm Licensing and Control Board has developed a new microchip card which will have all the details of firearm holder.

The CS said that every civilian who owns a gun must produce the card on demand when asked to do so by the police starting March 19.