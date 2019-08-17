Kenyans keep off EACC jobs due to hostile conditions – report

The anti-graft agency is unable to attract and retain staff owing to the hostile environment of fighting corruption in the country.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission says that Kenyans are also not ready to report the corrupt but glorify them.

It blames the unfavourable public perception of the commission’s effectiveness on the enactment of weak anti-corruption laws and politicisation and ethnicisation of the war against graft.

Others reasons are the delegitimisation of government and its institutions according to the EACC’s 2018-23 Strategic Plan, which is under review.

According to the document, the anti-graft agency has traced and preserved assets valued at Sh21.517 billion and Sh1.485 billion respectively.

They have also recovered assets valued at Sh3.565 billion.

“More than Sh3 billion was recovered in out of court settlements while more than 150 people were successfully prosecuted,” the document says.

EACC said there was also a lack of funding, influence peddling and hostility during electioneering periods that affected the war against corruption.

The commission also established a conflict between cultural beliefs and anti-corruption laws, erosion of values, public tolerance to corruption and fear by the public to report fraud.

Others are inadequate legal and regulatory framework as well as ineffective performance management framework.

The new plan intends to strengthen the policy, legal and regulatory framework in the fight against corruption.

It will also enhance law enforcement in the fight against corruption and unethical conduct as well as public education, communication and awareness on corruption and unethical practices.