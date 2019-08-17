Kajiado MCAs boycott Lenku scorecard fete

Kajiado North MCAs including speaker Johnson Osoi and MPs Kanchory Memusi, Peris Tobiko and Janet Teyiaa boycotted Governor Joseph Lenku’s state of the county address.

Lenku was on Friday celebrating achievements in the second year since his election in 2017.

It was only Kajiado North MP Joseph Manje and his Kajiado South counterpart Katoo ole Metito who turned up. The absent politicians did not send apologies.

The event took place at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Kiserian from 10am.

Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said they will negotiate with everyone involved to ensure counties receive a fair share of the revenue.

“Pesa Mashinani will make wonderful changes in the counties. We want to meet with senators, MPs and other officials to iron out this stalemate,” Oparanya said.

Oparanya told senators and MPs that people were suffering in the counties because of the cash crunch that has affected services in hospitals and county offices.

“Hospitals will soon close down because we have no money. We have already met with the Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa and Finance CS Ukur Yatani over the same,” Oparanya said.