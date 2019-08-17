CARRIED LUGGAGE FOR CLIENT

I have never seen an elephant, suspect tells court

Magistrate Ombewa releases Kimani on Sh500,000 bond

In Summary

• Samuel Kimani told Kibera senior principal magistrate Boaz Ombewa that he never knew what was in the sack. He denied killing as elephant.

• He was charged that on August 15 at Ngong Stadium in Kajiado, he was arrested with two elephant tusks and booked at Lang'ata police station. 

by CLAUSE MASIKA
17 August 2019 - 00:00
Poaching suspect in Kibera court.
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A cart puller has told a court that strange men approached him with lucrative cash in Kajiado Stadium and urged him to ferry their luggage. 

Samuel Kimani told Kibera senior principal magistrate Boaz Ombewa that he never knew what was in the sack. He denied killing an elephant.

Kimani also denied planning to elephant tusks. Court clerk Ombuda Edwin read the charges. 

 

He told court that he has been carrying luggage for clients since 2018 and urged court for forgiveness. 

He was charged that on August 15 at Ngong Stadium in Kajiado, he was arrested with two elephant tusks and booked at Lang'ata police station. 

Ombewa released the suspect on Sh500,000 bond with the surety of the same amount. 

He directed the matter to be heard on October 15 and be mentioned on August 29. 

