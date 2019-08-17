Former AFC Leopards vice-chair Shitsama killed in crash

• AFC Leopards through their official face book account said that Shitsama who was seated on the co-driver seat died while the other two sustained minor injuries.
Former AFC Leopards vice-chairman Felix Shitsama is dead.
Shitsama who was in a company of two friends died in a grisly road accident that occurred at Timboroa area on Saturday.
They were headed to Malava for a family funeral before the tragedy happened.
“Our immediate former club vice-chair Felix Shitsama is dead. He was involved in a grisly road accident at Timboroa,” the statement says.
“Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace Shitsama.”
The late Shitsama was in 2016 elected the club’s vice-chair at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, after polling 1,613 votes to beat businessman Lawrence Githinji who got 469 votes.
Felix has been described as a humble, hardworking and committed leader and urgent fan of the biggest community club in Kenya. He leaves behind a young family.