Former AFC Leopards vice-chair Shitsama killed in crash

by MAGDALINE SAYA REPORTER
17 August 2019 - 13:39
Left: Felix Shitsama, Right: accident wreckage
Image: COURTESY

Former AFC Leopards vice-chairman Felix Shitsama is dead.

Shitsama who was in a company of two friends died in a grisly road accident that occurred at Timboroa area on Saturday.

They were headed to Malava for a family funeral before the tragedy happened.

 

Confirming the incident, AFC Leopards through their official face book account said that Shitsama who was seated on the co-driver seat died while the other two sustained minor injuries.

The two were rushed to a hospital in Eldoret. Reports indicate they have been treated and discharged.

“Our immediate former club vice-chair Felix Shitsama is dead. He was involved in a grisly road accident at Timboroa,” the statement says.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace Shitsama.”

The late Shitsama was in 2016 elected the club’s vice-chair at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, after polling 1,613 votes to beat businessman Lawrence Githinji who got 469 votes.

Felix has been described as a humble, hardworking and committed leader and urgent fan of the biggest community club in Kenya. He leaves behind a young family.

