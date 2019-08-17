Counties urged to clear Sh2.2 billion owed to Kemsa

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority has urged county governments to pay up debts to enable it stock essential medicines and commodities.

Counties owe the national supplies agency more than Sh2.2 billion, some dating back to almost a year.

Only Isiolo, Machakos and Turkana counties have been given a clean bill of health by Kemsa.

The Council of Governors complained during the just-concluded Kenya Health Forum that Kemsa in most cases supplies only 60 per cent of what they order.

Nairobi county owes Sh284 million, Kilifi Sh138 million, Kitui and Narok have a debt of Sh104 million, while Trans Nzoia, Mandera, Kiambu and Kajiado debts stand at Sh92 million, Sh91 million, Sh88 million and Sh84 million respectively.

Others are Kisii, Bungoma, Kisumu, Taita Taveta, Busia, Kirinyaga and Uasin Gishu with Sh85 million, Sh81 million, Sh78 million, Sh75 million, Sh66 million, Sh62 million and Sh61 million debts respectively.

Debts owed to Kemsa for Homa Bay, Kakamega, Vihiga, Nandi, Siaya and Bomet stand at Sh60 million, Sh56.7 million, Sh56.6 million, Sh53 million and Sh47 million.

Some have small amounts such as Wajir with just Sh37,800, Kericho with Sh26, 138 and just Sh300 by Laikipia county.

Kemsa boss Jonah Manjari yesterday said counties lack feasibility of their stock hence can’t tell when the stocks are running out so as to make timely orders.

“There is a need for regular consultations between the Health ministry, Kemsa and counties to ensure capacity development on commodities and data management,” Manjari said.

The CEO added, “Counties should not rush to procure during emergencies. There should be adequate stock-taking by healthcare providers to avoid ordering when stocks are zero.”

Manjari, however, noted that the ban that had been placed on Nairobi and Narok had been lifted.

Kemsa had blacklisted the regions, prompting them to turn to local pharmacies for medicines and non-pharmaceuticals products.

The indebted counties had breached repayment agreements that demanded partial clearance of bills as a condition to reopen supplies.

Kemsa last year cut its prices to eight per cent of the international prices, down from 35 per cent after a WHO and Ministry of Health study revealed that some drugs were selling for double the international prices, or even higher.

