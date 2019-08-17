Comment: It will be an uphill task for Raila in Rift Valley

I want to associate myself with Kenyans who believe the 2022 presidential race will be between the Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

This is the race we should all expect. The realignment that is going on between the DP and Raila camp will definitely inform the 2022 camps.

It is a fact that those in team Kieleweke and Embrace support Raila though they hide behind the handshake. The Embrace women leaders are politically the daughters of Raila. Raila will require a miracle to be accepted politically in Rift Valley and Mt Kenya. We have been in this journey before - in 2013 and in 2017 - when the two regions voted for Jubilee almost to a man. Nothing much has changed since then even from the latest opinion poll results, you will notice that Ruto still commands huge support in Rift Valley and Mt Kenya region.

That is why even Kieleweke are relaxed when campaigning for Raila. They need to be bold enough and not shy away from standing with Raila. Even with the spirited campaigns aimed at dissuading Mt Kenya from backing Ruto, they have come short, an indication it will be tough for Raila. For instance, in 2013 and 2017 general elections there are leaders in Rift Valley who opted to stand with Raila when the wave in the region was in favour of jubilee. They were all lost. Some are yet to recover.

It is unfortunate that when God has given them an opportunity to redeem themselves politically, the forces of evil are too strong. They are still heading in the wrong direction.

We call that bankruptcy of foresight. The inability to see ahead. The countdown to 2022 has started and even those pushing for a referendum to expand the executive should know that the writing is on the wall.

We will not accept the creation of more slots for lazy political losers who want to use a short cut to power. They better be ready for a duel and let them know, if you want to be the President of Kenya, you must campaign, participate in an election and accept the results.

The Kirinyaga Woman Representative spoke to the Star.