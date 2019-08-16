Uhuru to parents: Let children decide on what they want to do

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked parents to allow their children to decide what they would like to do rather than deciding for them.

Uhuru said the majority of parents put more pressure into their children to achieve what they want them to do without considering their talents.

He spoke on Friday at KICC during the launch of the 3rd National Conference on Curriculum Reforms.

Uhuru said more expectations and pressure from parents will hinder their growth, which might be the cause of the upsurge in depression and abuses.

“The child does not even have an opportunity to grow as a child. Are we even surprised when we put all this pressure that we start to see depression and all kinds of abuses on the rise?” the President posed.

He has also asked parents to allow their children to relax during their holidays rather than enrolling them to tuition.

He said the pressure that parents put to their children for the sake of attaining certificates in certain fields might end up confusing them.