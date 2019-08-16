NEW CURRICULUM

Uhuru to parents: Let children decide on what they want to do

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
16 August 2019 - 16:00
President Uhuru Kenyatta with other leaders at the KICC during the launch of the 3rd National Conference on Curriculum Reforms.
Image: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked parents to allow their children to decide what they would like to do rather than deciding for them.

Uhuru said the majority of parents put more pressure into their children to achieve what they want them to do without considering their talents.

He spoke on Friday at KICC during the launch of the 3rd National Conference on Curriculum Reforms.

 
 
 

Uhuru said more expectations and pressure from parents will hinder their growth, which might be the cause of the upsurge in depression and abuses.

“The child does not even have an opportunity to grow as a child. Are we even surprised when we put all this pressure that we start to see depression and all kinds of abuses on the rise?” the President posed.

He has also asked parents to allow their children to relax during their holidays rather than enrolling them to tuition.

He said the pressure that parents put to their children for the sake of attaining certificates in certain fields might end up confusing them.

“Let us work together and arm our children with the skills and nurture the talents that God has given them as opposed to imposing on them,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru added that some notable individuals have made remarkable progress worldwide without stepping into universities because they were given time to explore their talents.

The President said the new curriculum being enrolled in the education system faces some challenges expected during any transition but said his administration is ready to step in.

 
 

The President added that 100 per cent transition in education reform will be attained with time but cannot be stopped due to few challenges.

“Afadhali mtoto asome chini ya mti na awe na kitabu pamoja na kalamu na mwalimu badala ya kutembea katika barabara za Nairobi na chupa ya gamu puani,” Uhuru said.

The President added that teachers should be the great warriors in reshaping curriculum in order to help children to have hope in your life.

Earlier on Friday, Uhuru announced there will be no national examinations in primary schools under the new curriculum.

Junior secondary schools will now be domiciled in secondary school doing away with examinations to be held in Grade 6 during the transition.

These are part of the recommendations by a task force set up to iron out the issues surrounding the implementation of the new curriculum which has been adopted by the President.

