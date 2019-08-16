Three men shot dead by unknown people in Homa Bay

Three people died in a Thursday afternoon shootout at Kogwe in Homa Bay Town constituency.

The three men aged between 30 and 40 were gunned down by unknown people.

Residents said the three, who were riding a motorbike, were being trailed by the assailants from Rongo town in the neighbouring Migori county.

“We heard some gunshots which lasted for a short time. We rushed to the place where we later found the bodies,” a witness told the Star.

The assailants disappeared in a black saloon car after the incident.

Homa Bay police commander Esther Seroney said the bodies were lying on Rongo-Homa Bay Road.

Seroney said they have launched investigations to unearth the matter.

“We are conducting investigations to enable us to know the assailants and take action against them,” she said.

She said the deceased persons had not been identified since none of them had any identification document.

“We are going to take their fingerprints."

The police boss called on residents to reveal to police information regarding the incident.

The bodies were taken to Homa Bay County Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The motorbike the three were riding was found at the scene. It was later moved to Homa Bay police station.

