Safarilink plane collides with Wildebeests on runway

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
16 August 2019 - 17:05
Safarilink has confirmed that its aircraft was involved in an incident while landing at the Kichwa Tembo Airstrip in the Maasai Mara.

The Dash 8 aircraft with registration 5Y-SLM collided with wildebeests which were crossing the runway as aircraft landed.

All the passengers and the crew are safe without any injuries or fatalities.

The company has dispatched another craft with its engineers to the site to work on the disabled aircraft.

The aircraft was on its scheduled routine from Wilson Airport in Nairobi to Maasai Mara.

