Police nab 446 bags of counterfeit sugar in Kayole

Detectives from the DCI impounded 446 bags of counterfeit sugar packed in 50kgs sacks on Thursday night from Ventures Green Store in Kayole.

Five suspects who were caught repackaging sugar were arrested.

Police said the sugar is suspected to be from the western region and was indicated 'not for sale'.

The five suspects identified as Hassan Ibrahim, Geoffrey Mutua, Moses Murigi Irungu, Elkana Waro Omache and Nancy Wanja Kitonga are in police custody waiting to be arraigned.

Samples of the seized sugar have been collected for further analysis.

In May, police officers raided a godown in Kariobangi South, Nairobi, where expired rice and sugar were being repackaged.

Three suspects were busted repackaging the expired rice from the sacks branded as 'Amar' and 'Day to Day' into new sacks branded 'Red Rose' and 'Pick-Cock'.

Anti-Counterfeit Authority seized counterfeit goods worth over Sh100 million in April from various parts of the country.

While inspecting the inland container depot Nairobi in May, ACA chair Flora Mutahi had said illicit trade is the biggest threat to the attainment of the manufacturing and job creation pillar of the Big Four Agenda.