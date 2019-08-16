Ouko criticises MPs for using old revenue audits to distribute cash

Auditor General Edward Ouko has criticised Parliament's use of old audited revenues to distribute funds to the counties.

Ouko said that the National Assembly was using revenue figures from his office dating three years back rather than the most recent ones.

He said that the law should be reviewed to ensure that the most audited revenue is used.

“I think when the Constitution is being reviewed this should be looked into. They have been using the old revenue audits because that’s the law,” Ouko said.

The Auditor said the most recent audited revenue from his office is from June 30 last year.

The AG spoke when he and Embu Governor Martin Wambora launched the construction of a Sh320 million building to house his officers.

He said his office will investigate whether monies the county governments have been using for benchmarking tours locally and internationally are well utilised.

Ouko whose term ends on August 27 described his work as the most honourable responsibility he has ever had in his life.

He said construction of the office in Embu was part of the process of devolution of offices to bring resources nearer to the people.

The Auditor said the office in Embu is the fourth after those in Garissa, Kakamega and Eldoret.

Wambora backed Ouko's proposal to have Parliament use the latest audited revenue for distribution of the resources to counties.

The county boss blamed National Assembly for delaying the approval of the funds to counties in the ongoing stalemate between them and the Senate.

