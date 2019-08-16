COMPETENCY-BASED CURRICULUM

No national exams for Primary School under new curriculum - Uhuru

In Summary

• Uhuru made the declaration on Friday during the third National Conference on Curriculum Reforms at the KICC.

• These are part of the recommendations by a task force set up to iron out the issues surrounding the implementation of the new curriculum 

by LEWIS NYAUNDI Education Reporter
News
16 August 2019 - 14:06
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Westlands Primary School KCPE candidates on Wednesday November 1, 2017.
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Westlands Primary School KCPE candidates on Wednesday November 1, 2017.
Image: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced there will be no national examinations in primary schools under the new curriculum.

Uhuru made the declaration on Friday during the third National Conference on Curriculum Reforms at the KICC.

 

Junior secondary schools will now be domiciled in secondary school doing away with examinations to be held in Grade 6 during the transition.

 

These are part of the recommendations by a task force set up to iron out the issues surrounding the implementation of the new curriculum which has been adopted by the President.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development had been pushing for class seven and eight teachers elevated because the primary school cycle will be shortened to six years.

The two classes will be dropped from primary school and incorporated to junior secondary school.

Under the new curriculum, primary and secondary schools will each have six classes.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development wants primary school classes that will fall vacant in the new arrangement converted to junior high school.

These include grades 7, 8 and 9, equivalent to classes 7, 8 and Form One in the current 8-4-4 system.

More:

CBC will nurture talent and reduce cheating in exams

Putting too much importance on grades puts pressure on students to cram and cheat in exams.
Opinion
3 weeks ago

New curriculum not a solution to Kenya's education problems

The subject of debate is whether the CBC system is an economically optimal solution.
Opinion
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by LEWIS NYAUNDI Education Reporter
News
16 August 2019 - 14:06

Most Popular

  1. Why you should limit cups of tea, coffee you take
    7h ago Big Read

  2. Living with headaches is not normal
    7h ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    7h ago Corridors of Power

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

Latest Videos