No national exams for Primary School under new curriculum - Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced there will be no national examinations in primary schools under the new curriculum.

Uhuru made the declaration on Friday during the third National Conference on Curriculum Reforms at the KICC.

Junior secondary schools will now be domiciled in secondary school doing away with examinations to be held in Grade 6 during the transition.

These are part of the recommendations by a task force set up to iron out the issues surrounding the implementation of the new curriculum which has been adopted by the President.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development had been pushing for class seven and eight teachers elevated because the primary school cycle will be shortened to six years.

The two classes will be dropped from primary school and incorporated to junior secondary school.

Under the new curriculum, primary and secondary schools will each have six classes.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development wants primary school classes that will fall vacant in the new arrangement converted to junior high school.

These include grades 7, 8 and 9, equivalent to classes 7, 8 and Form One in the current 8-4-4 system.