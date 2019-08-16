Nandi leaders plead with Uhuru to pay back Ruto support

A group of leaders from Nandi region has pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to support his deputy William Ruto's bid for the presidency in 2022.

The leaders expressed fears that Uhuru was backing down on his earlier promise to Ruto.

Led by the former chairman of Nandi county council Charles Tanui, the leaders asked Uhuru to declare his stance about his deputy's prospects.

Tanui said they supported the war on graft but it should not be seen to target individuals allied to certain political camps within the Jubilee government.

They said the President had given confusing signals over the 2022 question hence the need for them to publicly ask him not to betray Ruto.

Politicians in Rift Valley allied to the deputy president have maintained silence ever since the issue of Arror and Kimwarer dams scandals emerged with a number of people arraigned.

Yesterday, Tanui who was accompanied by Henry Tirop, Stephen Chirichir, and Paul Rotich said they supported the war on graft.

“We believe corruption is a big impediment to the development of Kenya hence the need to wipe it out completely right from the counties to the national government,” Tanui said.

Addressing a press conference in Kapsabet town on behalf of 60 former civic leaders, Tanui said the Building the Bridges Initiatives report should be ‘all-inclusive’.

The leaders also called on county assemblies from all the regions to embrace the Punguza Mizigo proposals for the amendment of the Constitution.

The proposals fronted by Ekuru Aukot's Thirdway Alliance, the leaders said, would save the country from polarisation.

Nandi county assembly is expected to debate the Aukot proposals next week.

On Wednesday hundreds of Nandi-Hills residents held a demonstration against failed Jubilee development promises among them setting up the Koitalel Samoei University College.

