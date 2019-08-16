COASTAL CITY CLEAN-UP

Mombasa drug purge nets 30 youths

Police intelligence says many of the youths arrested are part of Wakali Kwanza gang based in Kisauni

In Summary

• Police from Special Crimes Unit raided a hideout acting on a public tip-off, gang leader escaped. 

• Rolls of bhang, sachets of buguzi, knives, machetes, police attire, fake car number plates and other items recovered.

by ANDREW KASUKU
News
16 August 2019 - 07:40
Sachets of heroin found with the seven suspects in Mombasa in a past raid. Suspects included an Administration Police officer Abdi Tullu Wako
RAID OF GANG DENS: Sachets of heroin found with the seven suspects in Mombasa in a past raid. Suspects included an Administration Police officer Abdi Tullu Wako
Image: ELKANA JACOB

Police on Thursday arrested 30 youths and recovered narcotics and weapons during a raid on gang dens in Mwembe Tayari, Mombasa. 

Special crime detectives raided a hideout and made the arrests.  A drugs crackdown is ongoing in Mombasa and the larger Coast. 

Central OCS Lingole Julius said other gang members including their leader identified as Toli are being sought.

Several rolls of bhang, sachets of buguzi, knives, pangas, police uniforms, fake car number plates, among other items, were seized.

Police sources said many of those arrested were members of Wakali Kwanza gang based in Kisauni.

On Tuesday, three youths were caught on CCTV camera robbing residents in Old Town.

Another gang leader, Abdalla Mbugo, who has just come from Hindi Prison after serving a two-year term, is in charge of the Old Town gang.

Police are looking for other gang members caught in the surveillance camera. They include Mbavu Nono, Hassano and Chui.

The crackdown comes days after Kizingitini OCS Shadrack Mumo was arrested for allegedly receiving a Sh50,000 bribe to release bhang belonging to a wanted Lamu drug kingpin.

Two police officers from Manyani Prison were recently interdicted after being caught on camera hiding cocaine in the toilet.

The drug crackdown intensifies even the country awaits sentencing of the Baktash and Ibrahim Akasha in New York on August 16 and November 8 respectively.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

Matiang'i declares ruthless operation to flash out drug peddlers at the Coast

The CS said the government is ready to do whatever it takes to restore security.
News
4 days ago

Drug menace worsened by ignorance, says Matiang'i

Journal to serve as platform for exchange of alcohol, drug abuse related information.
News
2 days ago
